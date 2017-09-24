National
Home > National

POLL: Professional Athletes and NFL Owner Respond-Trump’s comments about firing NFL players who “disrespect” the flag

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference

Source: Scott Boehm / Getty

Do you think more NFL players will “TakeThe Knee” after Trump’s criticism of NFL players who protest the national anthem? His comments drew a lot of reaction from players, coaches, team owners, the football commissioner, fans and even Trump’s closet friend Patriots CEO Robert Kraft.
Social media reacts to Orangeman’s comments:

Take our Poll:

Must Read:
LeBron James Calls Trump A ‘Bum,’ Reminds Him That Stephen Curry Never Wanted To Visit The White House In The First Place
Trump Calls Kaepernick And Other NFL Kneelers ‘Son Of A B—h,’ Twitter Eviscerates Him

#45 , #TakeTheKnee , NFL , oranegman , trump

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading POLL: Professional Athletes and NFL Owner Respond-Trump’s comments about firing NFL players who “disrespect” the flag

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie Wonder takes both knees ‘for America’ after…
 2 hours ago
09.24.17
MoCADA 2nd Annual Masquerade Ball
Maxwell, Jennifer Lopez Plead For People To Assist…
 2 days ago
09.22.17
Italy - Amfar's Inaugural Milan Fashion Week Event - Arrivals
Janet Jackson Was Out With Baby Eissa And…
 2 days ago
09.22.17
Neflix’s ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Trailer Is Here…And…
 3 days ago
09.22.17
Fantasia Serenades A Paralyzed Man In The Hospital
 3 days ago
09.22.17
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals
‘Nappily Ever After’ Author Trisha R. Thomas On…
 3 days ago
09.22.17
13 Times Stevie J & Bonnie Bella Were…
 3 days ago
09.22.17
All Hail The King: Regina’s Best Red Carpet…
 3 days ago
09.22.17
Jesse Willams And His Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee…
 3 days ago
09.22.17
'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT
Check Out This 90s Medley From The VH1…
 3 days ago
09.21.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 days ago
09.21.17
To Wig Or Not To Wig: Check Out…
 3 days ago
09.22.17
Ayesha Curry Is Newest CoverGirl Ambassador
 3 days ago
09.21.17
Say It Ain’t So: Laurence Fishburne, Gina Torres…
 3 days ago
09.21.17
BMM 2016
Photos