POLL: Professional Athletes and NFL Owner Respond-Trump’s comments about firing NFL players who “disrespect” the flag

Do you think more NFL players will “TakeThe Knee” after Trump’s criticism of NFL players who protest the national anthem? His comments drew a lot of reaction from players, coaches, team owners, the football commissioner, fans and even Trump’s closet friend Patriots CEO Robert Kraft.

Social media reacts to Orangeman’s comments:

Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

It has nothing to do with football or business. Ya’ll are our stars, you represent us. Ya’ll are our strong heros..show that strength please — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 23, 2017

I am taking a knee on Sunday. I might need someone to help me up. #TakeAKnee — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) September 23, 2017

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017

