DL Hughley In Town!

DL Hughley & Jasmine

Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

We know you have you tickets for DL Hughley right? You are ready for the show? The show starts at 8pm and the doors open at 7pm.
There are still tickets available. You can buy tickets at the box off for the Durham Performance Arts Center (DPAC). There are also VIP PACKAGES which in
Each VIP Ticket Package includes one premium ticket and an exclusive meet and greet with D.L. Hughley after the show. You can also buy those tickets at the box office.
The show is hosted by JASMINE SANDERS, DL’s co-host & B Vick. Mailk, Boddacious and DJ Lucci will open the show! See you at 8! Don’t be late! Click here for details about parking and other information about the show and the DPAC

BMM 2016
Photos