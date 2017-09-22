Will Downing: ‘We’ve Gone From Panties To Bloomers!’

Big things happen when you start playing a Will Downing song according to Tom! He is releasing his 20th studio album Soul Survivor.
After releasing 20 albums Downing wanted to really give back. One of the songs on the album is called I Just Want To Say Thank You. “I’m thanking folks for supporting me for 30 years and 20 Albums. Thanking the lord for being able to do what I do, ” expressed Downing.
Sybil had to ask if he gets anything thrown at him while on stage and he replied, “We’ve gone from panties to bloomers. That’s where we are in life now!”
