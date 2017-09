Janet Jackson Was Out With Baby Eissa And Look At His Cheeks!

The star in these pictures isn’t Janet Jackson. It’s her son, Eissa! Look at his cheeks!

#MommyDuties: #JanetJackson and her adorable son #Eissa had a lunch date in LA today 😍 📷: Backgrid A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

#JanetJackson was spotted in West Hollywood with her adorable son #Eissa. 💜💜[📸: Splash News] A post shared by That Grape Juice (@thatgrapejuice) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

