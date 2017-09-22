Inside Her Story: Joy-Ann Reid’s Exclusive Interview With Hillary Clinton

Joy-Ann recently got the chance to have an exclusive interview with the formal presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and gives us a sneak peek into it.
“We sat down. It was almost like a little breakfast. The thing that stayed with me is just how open she is. She is ready to spill tea. She is spicy, ” explained Joy-Ann.
The subject of Clinton’s granddaughter is usually a touchy one, but Joy-Ann says that she was not guarded with it this time. She said, “She went right into grandma mode. This experience was horrible. She admitted that his presidency came out worse than she thought.” She continued, “We have to charge into those experiences.”
Being in the public eye from the age of 21, Joy-Ann explained that Clinton has a lot of respect. “She’s not a former president she’s a former candidate that gives her a special status to lead. She feels that because women are leading the resistance she can give knowledge on how to be on the battlefield, ” she said.
