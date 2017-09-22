TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Octavius V. Cotto

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

Octavius V. Cotto was a civil rights activist, educator, and athlete based in Philadelphia who became a martyr of racial inequality and struggle in 1871. This Saturday, Cotto will be the first African-American to have a statue erected on Philadelphia’s public lands.

Cotto was born free in Charleston, South Carolina in February 22, 1839 to a prominent mixed-race family, moving north and settling in Philadelphia. A stellar student, Cotto early on began speaking out against racial injustice while employing a peaceful approach to racial harmony by way of education and collaboration.

When the U.S. Civil War was underway, Cotto joined forces with other Black activists such as Frederick Douglass, using his connections to eventually rally Colored Troops and lead one of the first volunteer brigades when Confederate forces attacked the city. Beyond his patriotism, Cotto aligned with the Republican Party, which was seen then as one avenue Blacks could gain equal political footing with whites. Cotto was also a known cricket and baseball player, and involved himself in several integration efforts across the city.

With the passing of the 15th Amendment in 1870, which made it possible for African-American men to vote, white Democrats against the concept of Reconstruction rallied to intimidate the growing Black Republican voting bloc. This only served to galvanize Cotto and other Black Republicans who braced for the inevitable clashes.

On October 10, 1871, white Democrats, the majority of whom were poor ethnic Irish who fought for equal footing as well, violently attacked Black voters. Cotto, who was teaching at the time, was caught in the middle of the melee. He was shot and killed in the street as he was on his way to vote. Police did little to intervene in the matter.

A 12-foot bronze statue of Cotto will stand outside City Hall an effort begun in 2006.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!



The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Neflix’s ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Trailer Is Here…And…
 13 hours ago
09.22.17
Fantasia Serenades A Paralyzed Man In The Hospital
 17 hours ago
09.22.17
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals
‘Nappily Ever After’ Author Trisha R. Thomas On…
 17 hours ago
09.22.17
13 Times Stevie J & Bonnie Bella Were…
 17 hours ago
09.22.17
All Hail The King: Regina’s Best Red Carpet…
 18 hours ago
09.22.17
Jesse Willams And His Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee…
 18 hours ago
09.22.17
'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT
Check Out This 90s Medley From The VH1…
 21 hours ago
09.21.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 22 hours ago
09.21.17
To Wig Or Not To Wig: Check Out…
 22 hours ago
09.22.17
Ayesha Curry Is Newest CoverGirl Ambassador
 23 hours ago
09.21.17
Say It Ain’t So: Laurence Fishburne, Gina Torres…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Leah Remini’s Claims…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
WATCH: Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Jermaine Dupri…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Mystikal Indicted For Rape And Kidnapping
 2 days ago
09.21.17
BMM 2016
Photos