Fantasia Serenades A Paralyzed Man In The Hospital

The singer was approached to sing while she was visiting her brother in the hospital.

Foxy NC staff
While visiting her brother in the hospital, soul singer Fantasia Barrino blessed another family with her incredible vocals.

According to a fan page dedicated to Barrino, a woman approached the artist and asked if she would sing a song to her husband to soothe his spirits. The man was hospitalized for paralysis after suffering injuries from an undisclosed accident.

Barring knew the pain all too well as her brother Xavier is still recovering from a critical injury caused by a motorcycle accident.

“She is such a blessing to others even when she’s going through herself! Let’s continue to lift both families up in prayer because GOD IS ABLE,” the post read.

We continue to send well wishes to Barrino and her family and to the family of the hospitalized fan.

Photos