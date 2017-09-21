Celebrity News
Melania Trump Got Cyber bullied – Again!

bvick
It seems like First Lady, Melania Trump can’t catch a break. Why is she always getting picked on? This time it’s not because of what she said but what she was wearing. Wednesday, Trump spoke to the spouses of world leaders of the United Nations about bullying but instead of focusing on her speech, a lot of the talk was about her dress. The almost $3,000 Delpozo had ‘bubble’ sleeves that took over as she stood behind the podium.

In pictures of her walking to the UN, you can see that the dress was well tailored and fit her nicely. Well, maybe who ever her stylist is should make sure that the outfit looks right behind a podium if she is going to do a speech. Bless her heart. She gets no love. Poor thing.

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

