The newest version of the Apple Watch is having issues already and it isn’t in stores yet. Yes, you read that right. The only people have an Apple Watch are a few tech critics and some of the Apple employees but it has some serious glitches. Wow. The Series 3 watch his having issues connecting to LTE networks. An Apple spokesperson told CNN Tech, “We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular.” They are working on a solution to the problem.

The watch will hit stores tomorrow even with the glitch. The price is will cost $329 without cellular and $399 with cellular. The upside to the new watch is it’s designed to rely less on the iPhone, and lets users answer calls, get texts, talk to Siri and access third-party apps without being tethered. Soon, users will be able to stream Apple Music from the device.

So would you buy the new Apple Watch Series 3 with the glitch or wait until the glitch is fixed? Take our poll.



