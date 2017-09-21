This Is Why Democrats Are Losing Support Of Black Women

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

This Is Why Democrats Are Losing Support Of Black Women

The number of Black Women who support the Democratic Party has dropped more than 10 percent in a year.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The Democratic Party is losing its hold on Black women, who used to be their most loyal voters, Politic365 reported. The findings were based on a new survey released during the 9th Annual Public Policy Forum on Wednesday that was organized by the Black Women’s Roundtable and Essence Magazine.

“The majority of Black women continue to believe in the Democratic Party, although the support dropped significantly in a year,” the poll found. “In the 2016 survey, Black women overwhelmingly (85 percent) felt the Democratic Party best represented their interest.” This year the number dropped to 74 percent.

While the difference doesn’t mean that Black women were supporting Republicans in larger numbers, the percentage of Black women who didn’t have faith in either party has risen from 13 percent to 21 percent. Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said younger voters were the reason for the decline, according to the New Republic. “Every generation has a different way of looking at life,” the Black congresswoman said. The Democratic Party needs to do more to appeal to this group of voters, Jackson Lee said.

“We found this survey to be quite revealing, regarding the shift in the attitudes Black women have toward the current political environment. These results may well be a ‘wake-up call’ for our mainstream political parties and the folks currently holding office,” Melanie Campbell, President of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation said.

SEE ALSO: 

Democrats: The Losing Party

President Obama Wishes He Could Have Strengthened The Democratic Party

Democratic Town Hall Meeting with Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton

34 photos Launch gallery

Democratic Town Hall Meeting with Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton

Continue reading Democratic Town Hall Meeting with Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton

Democratic Town Hall Meeting with Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Neflix’s ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Trailer Is Here…And…
 13 hours ago
09.22.17
Fantasia Serenades A Paralyzed Man In The Hospital
 17 hours ago
09.22.17
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals
‘Nappily Ever After’ Author Trisha R. Thomas On…
 17 hours ago
09.22.17
13 Times Stevie J & Bonnie Bella Were…
 17 hours ago
09.22.17
All Hail The King: Regina’s Best Red Carpet…
 18 hours ago
09.22.17
Jesse Willams And His Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee…
 18 hours ago
09.22.17
'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT
Check Out This 90s Medley From The VH1…
 21 hours ago
09.21.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 22 hours ago
09.21.17
To Wig Or Not To Wig: Check Out…
 22 hours ago
09.22.17
Ayesha Curry Is Newest CoverGirl Ambassador
 23 hours ago
09.21.17
Say It Ain’t So: Laurence Fishburne, Gina Torres…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Leah Remini’s Claims…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
WATCH: Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Jermaine Dupri…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Mystikal Indicted For Rape And Kidnapping
 2 days ago
09.21.17
BMM 2016
Photos