Seriously Ignorant News: Breaking Into A Funeral Home

09/21/17- On this week’s Seriously Ignorant News, Damon reports on a man who breaks into a funeral home. Just what exactly was he planning on doing in there? The man chilled, took a nap and wore the clothes set out for a deceased man’s funeral. That’s what you do when you break into funeral homes!

