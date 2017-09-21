TJMS
Black Moms Matter: Writing Checks At Fundraisers

09/21/17- What do you do when your kid has a fundraiser? Do you let them sell it? Sell it for them? Or just write a check? Both Kym and Sherri proudly write checks because they don’t have time for that!

