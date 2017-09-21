Local
Early Voting For Municipal Elections Begin Today

Jodi Berry
Early voting starts Thursday for the Oct. 10 municipal primaries and elections in many area cities to include Raleigh, Cary, and Durham. Early voting is available to voters at the following locations in Wake County until Oct.7:

Wake County Board of Elections on S. Salisbury Street in Raleigh

Anne Gordon Center for Active Adults on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh

Green Road Community Center on Green Road in Raleigh

Lake Lynn Community Center on Ray Road in Raleigh

Method Road Community Center on Method Road in Raleigh

Roberts Community Center on E. Martin Street in Raleigh

Herbert C. Young Community Center on Wilkinson Avenue in Cary

Residents can also register to vote or update the address on their registration at early voting locations.

Absentee ballots are allowed for the Oct. 10 elections.

Wake County voters can also learn more about voting or registering to vote at http://www.wakegov.com/elections/Pages/default.aspx or calling (919) 856-6240.

Durham County’s locations and schedules can be found at http://www.dconc.gov/government/departments-a-e/board-of-elections.

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

