Early Voting For Municipal Elections Begin Today

Early voting starts Thursday for the Oct. 10 municipal primaries and elections in many area cities to include Raleigh, Cary, and Durham. Early voting is available to voters at the following locations in Wake County until Oct.7:
Wake County Board of Elections on S. Salisbury Street in Raleigh
Anne Gordon Center for Active Adults on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh
Green Road Community Center on Green Road in Raleigh
Lake Lynn Community Center on Ray Road in Raleigh
Method Road Community Center on Method Road in Raleigh
Roberts Community Center on E. Martin Street in Raleigh
Herbert C. Young Community Center on Wilkinson Avenue in Cary
Residents can also register to vote or update the address on their registration at early voting locations.
Absentee ballots are allowed for the Oct. 10 elections.
Wake County voters can also learn more about voting or registering to vote at
http://www.wakegov.com/elections/Pages/default.aspx or calling (919) 856-6240.
Durham County’s locations and schedules can be found at
http://www.dconc.gov/government/departments-a-e/board-of-elections.
