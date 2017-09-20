Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jenifer Lewis Settles Lawsuit Against L.A. Fitness

"Black-ish" star drops suit claiming her ex was a conman, who cheated her out of $50k.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's 'Cars 3' - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Jenifer Lewis‘ heartbreak has turned into some pocket change for the Black-ish star.

The actress has decided to drop her lawsuit against an L.A. Fitness in West Los Angeles, and she got $13,000 in the deal, TMZ.com reports.

Jenifer filed suit against the gym in January, claiming that she had been swindled out of $50,000 by the gym’s front desk manager. She began dating the L.A. Fitness employee after meeting him, and he hit her up for the cash about three months into the relationship. Supposedly, he’d said it was for a movie that he was producing.

In court documents, Jenifer accused the gym of properly vetting her ex as an employee. She alleged that he was a known conman, who had been locked up before they met.

That $13,000 payout is nowhere near the $50,000 Jenifer claimed to have lost, but peace of mind is priceless.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Wins Settlement Over Ex Lover Who Swindled Her Out Of Money

Jenifer Lewis Reveals She Was Scammed By Ex-Boyfriend

[WATCH] Brandy, Jenifer Lewis And Roz Ryan Sing And Act Up On Instagram

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jenifer Lewis Settles Lawsuit Against L.A. Fitness

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Say It Ain’t So: Laurence Fishburne, Gina Torres…
 1 hour ago
09.21.17
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Leah Remini’s Claims…
 12 hours ago
09.21.17
WATCH: Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Jermaine Dupri…
 13 hours ago
09.21.17
Mystikal Indicted For Rape And Kidnapping
 13 hours ago
09.21.17
Jenifer Lewis Settles Lawsuit Against L.A. Fitness
 15 hours ago
09.21.17
Iyanla Vanzant Has A Word For Torrei Hart:…
 20 hours ago
09.21.17
Kevin Hart Birthday Celebration And Mural Dedication
Video: Woman At Center Of Kevin Hart Scandal…
 21 hours ago
09.20.17
Jay Z Reportedly Turned Down Next Year’s Super…
 21 hours ago
09.21.17
2017 Australian Open - Day 13
Serena Williams Pens Emotional Letter To Her Mom:…
 22 hours ago
09.20.17
Update: Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Footage Doesn’t Exist
 1 day ago
09.20.17
Kevin Hart’s Alleged Accuser Lawyers Up With Lisa…
 1 day ago
09.20.17
Cardi B Claims NYPD Police Had Her In…
 2 days ago
09.20.17
Eniko Parrish Accepts Kevin Hart’s Apology In Alleged…
 2 days ago
09.20.17
Toya Wright Is Reportedly Pregnant
 2 days ago
09.20.17
BMM 2016
Photos