Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Leah Remini’s Claims She’s A Scientologist

The 46-year-old took to Twitter to be clear: She’s nobody’s Scientologist. But there is a caveat here–she has studied it in the past.

“I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai… but I am not Jewish,” Smith wrote on Tueday.

“I have prayed in mosques all over the world… but I am not a Muslim; I have read the Bhagavad Gita… but I am not a Hindu; I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist; and I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist.”

“I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. NO ONE ELSE can hold that power,” she concluded.

I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai… but I am not Jewish. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I have prayed in mosques all over the world… but I am not a Muslim. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I have read the Bhagavad Gita… but I am not a Hindu. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

NO ONE ELSE can hold that power. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

Earlier this week, Remini, who defected from the Church in 2013, told The Daily Beast that Will Smith’s wife is definitely still practicing the “faith.”

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini said. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

“I had hoped that she had left [Scientology], but this was the tell-tale sign that she was still in,” said Remini, nodding to the Cruise hide-and-seek anecdote she shared in her new book Troublemaker.

“She was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live a few weeks ago promoting her film [Girls Trip], and Andy [Cohen] said to her, ‘Have you read Leah Remini’s book?’ and he was like, ‘What was that whole thing about playing tag?’ and she said, ‘Oh, she lied.’ He goes, ‘Isn’t that weird, to play tag?’ and she goes, ‘No, the kids were there.’ That was untrue. Bullshit. There were no kids there. I was like, okay, alright, you’re gonna do that? More power to ya.”

BEAUTIES: What do you believe?

RELATED NEWS:

Breaking Her Silence: 5 Shocking Things We Learned From Leah Remini’s Tell-All

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Was A Drug Dealer When She Met Tupac

Jada Pinkett Smith Is A Schoolmaster