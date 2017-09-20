Hilary Clinton’s New Book

Hilary Clinton might not have won the presidency but she’s winning at selling books! Her new book, “What Happened” (which we all want to know) is selling like hot cakes! In it’s first week it has sold over sold 167,000 hardcover copies in the United States. The book has sold ore than 300,000 copies across all formats, which includes hardcover, e-book, CD and digital audio books.
The book is about Clinton’s campaign for president and her lost. No other book has sold like this book has! Clinton’s book has broken records for Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Wow Hilary! Maybe you were meant to be an author?!
