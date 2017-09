Is She or Isn’t She?

Leah Remini show “Scientology and the Aftermath,” which aired on A&E, just won an Emmy for outstanding informational series or special. Remini recently told The Daily Beast that Jada Pinkett-Smith has “been in Scientology a long time.” But Pinkett Smith says that’s not true.

Once Pinkett-Smith found out about Remini’s statement, she posted several tweets denying that she was a member of the Scientology church. She says that she studies lost of religion and that “I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not,” she said. “NO ONE ELSE can hold that power.” Humm, did Remini hit a nerve? Hummmm…But do you really care? That is the real question.

