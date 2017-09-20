Mexico Earthquake: More Than 200 People Found Dead As Rescue Attempts Continue

WATCH: Drone footage shows rescue operations and the scope of destruction caused by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/XhtrcACKu3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 20, 2017

Rescue efforts are underway in Mexico City after the deadliest earthquake since 1985 struck the capital on Tuesday, killing over 200 people. As the death toll continues to rise, the total number currently stands at 225.

President Enrique Pena Nieto called the quake “a new national emergency,” and said the priority is to “rescue those who are still trapped and provide medical attention to the injured, according to CNN.

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred around 2:15 PM EST, toppling office buildings, schools, apartment buildings and homes, NBC News reports. The sate of Puebla was marked as the earthquake’s epicenter, which is located 80 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said buildings fell in over 44 places, the outlet reports.

Social media videos captured the trauma and terror evoked by the earthquake and poured out love offerings to the victims and survivors.

Mexico earthquake 7,1 Richter just now #mexico #earthquake #mexicoearthquake #baliholiday888 A post shared by bali holiday888 (@baliholiday888) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Mexico earthquake 7,1 Richter just now #mexico #mexicoearthquake #earthquake #baliholiday888 A post shared by bali holiday888 (@baliholiday888) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Thinking about our neighbors in Mexico and all our Mexican-American friends tonight. Cuidense mucho y un fuerte abrazo para todos. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 20, 2017

Sending prayers to all who lost loved ones in the devastating earthquake. We are seeing the resilience and heart of the Mexican people. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2017

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

21 school children were killed in a Mexico City school on Tuesday, trapped under debris. As of Tuesday night, 30 children were still missing, CNN reports. Supporters began circulating circulating posters on social media.

Tuesday’s earthquake marked exactly 30 years to the date of the deadliest earthquake in Mexico. People were gathered outside on Tuesday for an earthquake drill to commemorate the lives lost on September 19, 1985, when the ground violently started shaking.

Less than three weeks ago, a 8.1 earthquake struck the southern coast of Mexico, claiming the lives of at least 90 people.

SOURCE: NBC News, CNN

