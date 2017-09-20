Entertainment News
Jay Z Reportedly Turned Down Next Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Foxy NC staff
V Festival: Hylands Park - Day 3

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty


Jay Z allegedly turned down next year’s super bowl halftime show, according to several reports. The news comes on the heels of Hov showing his support for Colin Kaepernick at an NYC performance.

Many are boycotting the NFL after it’s blatant black balling of Kaepernick. It seems like Hov is doing his part to support the protest.

TV ratings for the NFL is down 15 percent year-over-year, translating into pressure on media stocks. While some attribute the decline to the boycott, others attribute it to players protesting the national anthem.

Clearly Hov isn’t about to be used as a pawn in an institution that doesn’t support Black athletes who display moral value, but supports others. You know who we’re talking about.

