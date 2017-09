Bill’s Got Beef: Drake Tatted Denzel Washington On His Body!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/20/17- Adding to the list of celebrities he has tattooed on his body, Drake now has Denzel Washington. Bill talked with Denzel about the issue and apparently according to Denzel you can’t have a tattoo of another man on your body. The only man you can have on your body is your dad or Tupac!

