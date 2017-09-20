Rev. Al Sharpton: Saving Healthcare In America

Your browser does not support iframes.

With all that’s going on today with hurricanes and the damage they cause, it also brings to light the issue of healthcare in this country. Senate is trying to repeal the affordable healthcare act and Rev. Al Sharpton explains that we can’t let that happen.

Let us watch the Republicans in the Senate who are trying to change and repeal the affordable care act.”

“If they get 50 votes then they’re on their way to a repeal. Millions of people will lose their health care,” explained Sharpton.

Sharpton encourages us all to be alert and to get active in our government. He said, “we must email and call our senators to tell them do not vote for this bill. It’s imperative that we save it. We can’t afford that to happen. ”

