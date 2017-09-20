TJMS
Home > TJMS

Rev. Al Sharpton: Saving Healthcare In America

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


With all that’s going on today with hurricanes and the damage they cause, it also brings to light the issue of healthcare in this country. Senate is trying to repeal the affordable healthcare act and Rev. Al Sharpton explains that we can’t let that happen.

Let us watch the Republicans in the Senate who are trying to change and repeal the affordable care act.”

“If they get 50 votes then they’re on their way to a repeal. Millions of people will lose their health care,” explained Sharpton.

Sharpton encourages us all to be alert and to get active in our government. He said, “we must email and call our senators to tell them do not vote for this bill. It’s imperative that we save it. We can’t afford that to happen. ”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rev. Al Sharpton: Saving Healthcare In America

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Update: Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Footage Doesn’t Exist
 2 hours ago
09.20.17
Kevin Hart’s Alleged Accuser Lawyers Up With Lisa…
 3 hours ago
09.20.17
Cardi B Claims NYPD Police Had Her In…
 14 hours ago
09.20.17
Eniko Parrish Accepts Kevin Hart’s Apology In Alleged…
 15 hours ago
09.20.17
Toya Wright Is Reportedly Pregnant
 18 hours ago
09.20.17
Instagram Official: Get A Peak At Halle Berry’s…
 18 hours ago
09.20.17
Hold Your Wigs: ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’…
 21 hours ago
09.20.17
Mariah Carey’s Delightfully Bad ‘Hip Hop Honors’ Performance…
 22 hours ago
09.20.17
Torrei Hart Speaks Out: “I Have An Ex-Husband…
 22 hours ago
09.20.17
Father Punishes Daughter By Chasing Her Wearing A…
 23 hours ago
09.20.17
This Wedding Dance Between A Paralyzed Dad &…
 23 hours ago
09.20.17
Emmy Announcer Has Social Media Abuzz
 23 hours ago
09.19.17
Family Of Tawon Boyd Files Lawsuit Against Baltimore…
 24 hours ago
09.20.17
Lawsuit Filed Against Columbus, Ohio Police For Using…
 1 day ago
09.20.17
BMM 2016
Photos