Little Known Black History Fact: Common And The EGOT

Common has enjoyed incredible heights during his hip-hop career, and has recently added an Emmy to his growing tally of awards. With the Emmy, a Grammy and Oscar Award win under his belt, he becomes the first rapper to get this close to the elusive “EGOT” designation.

The artist born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., 45, won the first of the big four awards in 2002 for Best R&B Song alongside Erykah Badu for their collaboration “Love Of My Life.” The Best Original Song Oscar win came in 2015 alongside John Legend for “Glory,” which appeared on Ava DuVernay‘s Selma movie soundtrack.

In September, Common notched an Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Emmy for his song “Letter To The Free,” which appeared in DuVernay’s 13th Netflix documentary.

Should Common take to the stage and win a Tony, he would be just the 13th entertainer to do so, joining the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, and Rita Moreno among others.

The “EGOT” is also within the grasps of James Earl Jones, John Legend and Viola Davis. Jones needs a competitive Oscar while Davis needs a Grammy. Legend would just need an Emmy to complete the “EGOT” after winning a Best Revival Of A Play Tony Award for Jitney as a co-producer.

