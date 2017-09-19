Missy Elliott Was The Queen Of Visuals At VH1’s Hip Hop Honors

The best part of the VH1 Hip Hop Honors was by far all the nostalgia from the best 90’s and 2000’s fashion and style. Missy Elliott‘s recreation of ‘She’s A Bitch,’ video, originally produced by Hype Williams, undoubtedly stole the show.

How does one recreate such an iconic music video (that already seems perfect to begin with?) into a made for tv production? 18 years later and Missy Elliott tapped members of her original team, specifically June Ambrose (who styled all of the dancers with the help of Jerome Lamaar).

While June was on the go and unavailable for comment for the article, we caught up with Designer, Illustrator, and Stylist, Jerome Lamaar who shared a little bit of the creative process and how he got involved with the project.

HB: How did you end up working on this project?

JL: June hit me up and said that she had to bring the song to life. The whole kind of sea urchin, dark, thick look to life on stage.

HB: What was it like working with a legend like June?

JL: “It was cool. I worked with June when I was 19, when I was at Baby Phat and she asked me to sketch and design some stuff from Mariah Carey. Now being an adult, and going through it again, and knowing exactly what I was doing, it was cool and nice experience to bring all together. It was dope, really dope.”

HB: “What material were these outfits made out of?! It was so much Blackness and fabulousness!

>>laughing<< Some dancers were simply painted Black. Some designers had a combination of latex, rubber, and things that reflected light to make it look wet and lacquered. However, there was a lot of latex.

HB: What’s the best part of working with June?

JL: We’re both Gemini’s, so we have a lot of energy and we bounce off each other. She had the concept down already and it was cool to be able to bounce ideas off each other.

I love how June Ambrose uplifts others in the fashion industry, bringing on Jerome for the sketches and to help bring this entire process to life. Beauties, did you catch the VH1 Hip Hop Honors? What was your favorite part? Tell us in the comments!

DON’T MISS:

The Highlights: Teyana Taylor, Lil Kim, Xscape, Missy Elliott & More Tribute The 90s At VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Honors’

June Ambrose Talks Pattern Play And The Stylish Benefit Of An Oversized Hat

GET THE LOOK: June Ambrose Shows Us How To Ace The Athleisure Trend