Toya Wright Is Reportedly Pregnant

Toya Wright is allegedly pregnant,exclusively reports. According to a source, “Toya and her family are thrilled that she’s pregnant.”

We know what you’re thinking…is she pregnant by Lil’ Wayne? It doesn’t seem like it. The reality star has allegedly been dating a sports manager for a year.

The source added, “She’s keeping her public appearances to a minimum right now because she’s beginning to show. People just thought she was getting thick, but she’s carrying for two now.”

