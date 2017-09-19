Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Instagram Official: Get A Peak At Halle Berry’s New Boo

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

My balance

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Since joining Instagram last year, Halle Berry has mostly used her social media to post inspiring quotes paired with photos made of iPhone 7 portrait mode dreams.

But on Tuesday, the Hollywood starlet used her account to post a photo of her and her new flame British producer, Alex Da Kid.

The ‘Kingsman’ star captioned the photo, “My balance.”

Universal Music Group's 2017 GRAMMY After Party - Arrivals

The 35-year-old musician whose real name is Alexander Grant, has produced for major A-listers like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Eminem and Nicki Minaj.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Rumors have been swirling since the two were spotted cozying up in Los Angeles last month, but this is the first time Berry, 51, confirmed the news.

This marks the first relationship that she’s gone public with since divorcing Olivier Martinez, the father of her second child. Berry also shares a daughter with former model, Gabriel Aubry, from a previous relationship.

As the days go on we’re sure much more will come out about the two love birds but for now, we’re just happy that Berry is giving love another shot.

DON’T MISS:

These Photos Of Halle Berry At The London Premiere Of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Halle Berry Honors #ForeverFLOTUS Michelle Obama With The Perfect T-Shirt

[REVIEW] ‘Kidnap’ Halle Berry Is The Black Action Super Shero Of The Summer

Halle Berry

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

22 photos Launch gallery

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

Continue reading 21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Update: Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Footage Doesn’t Exist
 2 hours ago
09.20.17
Kevin Hart’s Alleged Accuser Lawyers Up With Lisa…
 3 hours ago
09.20.17
Cardi B Claims NYPD Police Had Her In…
 14 hours ago
09.20.17
Eniko Parrish Accepts Kevin Hart’s Apology In Alleged…
 15 hours ago
09.20.17
Toya Wright Is Reportedly Pregnant
 18 hours ago
09.20.17
Instagram Official: Get A Peak At Halle Berry’s…
 18 hours ago
09.20.17
Hold Your Wigs: ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’…
 21 hours ago
09.20.17
Mariah Carey’s Delightfully Bad ‘Hip Hop Honors’ Performance…
 22 hours ago
09.20.17
Torrei Hart Speaks Out: “I Have An Ex-Husband…
 22 hours ago
09.20.17
Father Punishes Daughter By Chasing Her Wearing A…
 23 hours ago
09.20.17
This Wedding Dance Between A Paralyzed Dad &…
 23 hours ago
09.20.17
Emmy Announcer Has Social Media Abuzz
 23 hours ago
09.19.17
Family Of Tawon Boyd Files Lawsuit Against Baltimore…
 24 hours ago
09.20.17
Lawsuit Filed Against Columbus, Ohio Police For Using…
 1 day ago
09.20.17
BMM 2016
Photos