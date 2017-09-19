Toys R Us Has Filed Bankuptcy

Geoffrey the Giraffe must be upset right now. He and the rest of the country just found out that Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy late Monday. They will as a judge for permission borrow money so that they can pay suppliers so they have everything they need for the upcoming holiday season. Please note, Toys R Us isn’t closing, yet but the under performing stores are in trouble. No word on if those stores will close before or after Christmas.

Toys R Us can’t go anywhere, no other toy store has such a catchy song!

So for those who have to buy toys, do you still shop at Toys R Us? Take our poll.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: