Torrei Hart Speaks Out: “I Have An Ex-Husband Who Has Repeatedly Used Me In His Stand Up Routines”

Torrei Hart has handled her divorce from comedian Kevin Hart publicly with the patience of a saint. Despite Kevin catapulting to fame using their failed marriage as a punch line, Torrei visibly did her part to co-parent with Kevin and his new wife Eniko with grace.

That all changed when Eniko took to social media on her anniversary to explain she was with Kevin for 8 years, despite the OG Harts only being divorced for 6. The overlap in their relationships is ironic given the current cheating controversy surrounding Kevin since his Saturday admission of wrong-doing.

Kevin took to social media to reveal he was caught in a extortion plot, setting the internet ablaze as grainy footage of Kevin’s alleged sex tape leaked.

Torrei spoke exclusively to Inside Edition to reveal her thoughts in the aftermath. Finally getting candid about what led to their divorce, Torrei reveals there was “lies and deceit.”

When the interviewer asks if she thinks Kevin is capable of cheating again, Torrei admitted”If it happened to me, it can happen to anyone.”

Watch the full interview below:

