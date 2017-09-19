Hold Your Wigs: ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10 Trailer Is Here

The new trailer for ‘The Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 10 is out and the drama never seems to stop.
We catch up with the ladies where they left off after last season’s explosive reunion. With the return of OG’s NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak, the group is seen doing everything together from dance parties, to dinners, to their annual trip.
We’ll see some of the ladies, like Sheree Whitfield and Cynthia Bailey try their hand again at love, along with the bombshell discovery of Kenya Moore‘s secret wedding. Kim and Kenya rekindle their beef with what looks like a physical encounter, while Porsha Williams try her hand at #veganlife.
Notably missing from the trailer is Phaedra Parks who will not appear this season after planting accusatory rumors that Kandi Burruss-Tucker and her husband Todd Tucker, planned to drug Porsha.
Other than that, the gang’s all here. Season 10 premieres Sunday, November 5 on Bravo at 8/7 c.
Will you be watching?
