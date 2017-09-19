Lipscomb University president apologizes to African American Students for cotton stalk centerpieces at dinner

Several African-American students were invited to dinner at the home of the president at Lipscomb University. When they arrived, they noticed the centerpiece on the table where of stalks of cotton, and that did not sit well with some students. Several student took to social media, the event went from being cordial to controversial.



President Randy Lowry just sent the following email to the Lipscomb community. pic.twitter.com/pMFkLpCaEw — Lipscomb University (@lipscomb) September 15, 2017

The president of the university Dr. Randy Lowry, has since apologized for the snafu, saying there was no malice with the cotton centerpiece.

The students were served ribs, mac n cheese, collard greens, and corn bread. He says it was the same menu served at his mother-in-law’s birthday dinner a week before. He noted he planed on meeting with students individually and in small groups to address their concerns. The night before the university served the Latino students fajitas and tacos.

