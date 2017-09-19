TJMS
Morning Minute: Issa Rae Has White Folks Feeling Insecure

Foxy NC staff
09/19/2017- Apparently wanting to support Black people as a Black person makes you a racist. Issa Rae was rooting for Black people at the Emmy’s and the internet, mostly white people deemed it racism!

