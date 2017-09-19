Morning Minute: Issa Rae Has White Folks Feeling Insecure

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/19/2017- Apparently wanting to support Black people as a Black person makes you a racist. Issa Rae was rooting for Black people at the Emmy’s and the internet, mostly white people deemed it racism!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: