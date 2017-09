Emmy Announcer Has Social Media Abuzz

Who was the person announcing the presenters and winners on the Emmy’s Sunday night? It’s Jermaine Fowler a stand-up comedian and actor on ‘Superior Donuts’, whose second season begins the next month. He’s also worked on ‘Bojack Horseman’,’ Family Guy’ and ‘Robot Chicken.‘ It’s fair to say Jermaine Fowler stole the Emmy’s show on Sunday night, his voice-over was more improvisational than awards show viewers are accustomed to hearing, reactions to his performance were mixed on Twitter.

When I hear @jermaineFOWLER I can't help but smile. So much enthusiasm. #Emmys — Joe Dorvil (@JoeDorvil) September 18, 2017

Why is @jermaineFOWLER announcing everything like he's #Kel working the register at Good Burger. #Emmys — Big Styles (@deejaystyles) September 18, 2017

Jermaine Fowler sounds truly excited to be there…refreshing #Emmys — Tim Akins ☿ (@TheTimAkins) September 18, 2017

