NEWS ROUNDUP: Protest Erupts At Georgia Tech, Hurricane Maria Tears Through Caribbean…And More

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

NEWS ROUNDUP: Protest Erupts At Georgia Tech, Hurricane Maria Tears Through Caribbean…And More

Cops arrested three people during the protest over the fatal police shooting of LGBTQ+ student Scout Schultz Saturday.

Team Cassius
Leave a comment

BIG NEWS

Protests erupted in the wake of the death of LGBTQ+ Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, who was fatally shot by police on Saturday night after calling 911 to report “an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person.” Three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer after a protest at the school turned violent, according to ABC News. Students were ordered to take shelter as a police vehicle was set aflame and two officers suffered minor injuries.

BIG NEWS

Hurricane Maria briefly dropped to a Category 4 storm after ripping through Dominica, but has reintensified to a Category 5 as it makes it way toward Puerto Rico, CNN reports . “On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will move over the northeastern Caribbean Sea today, and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Wednesday,” the National Hurricane Center, who is calling the storm “extremely dangerous”, said during overnight updates.

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit posted multiple Facebook updates throughout the storm. “[W]e have lost all what money can buy and replace,” Skerrit wrote on Tuesday. “My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths … We will need help, my friend, we will need help of all kinds.”

BIG LIES

San Diego attorney Dulce Garcia, along with five other immigrants (also known as Dreamers), sued the Trump administration on Monday for its decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). This is the first case to be filed by DACA recipients, and was brought to San Francisco federal court, according to Reuters.

In other news, a group of refugees rented and stayed in Trump’s Queens childhood home ahead of his speech at the UN. Watch Oxfam America’s video below to see what it was like.

SOURCE: ABC News, CNN, ABC News, Reuters

SEE ALSO:

Officer Sues Black Lives Matter Activists Over Baton Rouge Police Shooting

DOJ Condemns Minneapolis Police Response To Jamar Clark Shooting Protests

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

13 photos Launch gallery

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

Continue reading Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Emmy Announcer Has Social Media Abuzz
 8 hours ago
09.19.17
11th Annual Desert Smash Hosted By Will Ferrell Benefiting Cancer For College
Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Has Spoken Out About His…
 9 hours ago
09.19.17
‘LHHS4’ Recap: Hazel E And Brooke Valentine Almost…
 19 hours ago
09.19.17
Oh, Really? Tami Roman Accused Of Stealing Bonnet…
 21 hours ago
09.19.17
Wendy Williams Speaks On Bikini Pics: “I Can…
 22 hours ago
09.19.17
Tiny Gets Hugged Up With T.I. Backstage At…
 23 hours ago
09.19.17
Pass The Ball: Russell Wilson Working Out With…
 1 day ago
09.19.17
Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks
 1 day ago
09.19.17
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall
Video: Woman Who Claims Underage Relationship With R.…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
LATINISTA x HELLO BEAUTIFUL x SONY LIFE SPACE…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Remember When Kevin Hart Explained Why He Didn’t…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Has Her Dad’s Moves!
 1 day ago
09.18.17
#BlackExcellence! Lena Waithe, Sterling K. Brown And Donald…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
BMM 2016
Photos