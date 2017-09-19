Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

These Photos Of Halle Berry At The London Premiere Of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Halle Berry is making press rounds for her latest movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The 51-year-old actress made jaws drop when she arrived at the London premiere in a Fall/Winter 2017 Elie Saab gown.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Showing off her incredible figure, she paired her see through dress with black shoes. The dress had wine colored laser cut floral embellishments over polka dot tulle and is absolutely gorgeous.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Halle proudly showed off the back of the dress which scooped deeply in the back. Look at her legs! She’s in such fantastic shape and her confidence is really glowing on the carpet.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


She wore her hair in a messy top bun and minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty. We’re loving this look!

DON’T MISS:

Halle Berry Honors #ForeverFLOTUS Michelle Obama With The Perfect T-Shirt

Halle Berry To Folks Who Say ‘Black Lives Matter’: ‘Don’t Talk About It, Be About It’

Halle Berry Reflects On Historic Oscar Win, Says ‘It Meant Nothing’ For Diversity

Halle Berry

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

22 photos Launch gallery

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

Continue reading 21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Emmy Announcer Has Social Media Abuzz
 8 hours ago
09.19.17
11th Annual Desert Smash Hosted By Will Ferrell Benefiting Cancer For College
Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Has Spoken Out About His…
 9 hours ago
09.19.17
‘LHHS4’ Recap: Hazel E And Brooke Valentine Almost…
 19 hours ago
09.19.17
Oh, Really? Tami Roman Accused Of Stealing Bonnet…
 21 hours ago
09.19.17
Wendy Williams Speaks On Bikini Pics: “I Can…
 22 hours ago
09.19.17
Tiny Gets Hugged Up With T.I. Backstage At…
 23 hours ago
09.19.17
Pass The Ball: Russell Wilson Working Out With…
 1 day ago
09.19.17
Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks
 1 day ago
09.19.17
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall
Video: Woman Who Claims Underage Relationship With R.…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
LATINISTA x HELLO BEAUTIFUL x SONY LIFE SPACE…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Remember When Kevin Hart Explained Why He Didn’t…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Has Her Dad’s Moves!
 1 day ago
09.18.17
#BlackExcellence! Lena Waithe, Sterling K. Brown And Donald…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
BMM 2016
Photos