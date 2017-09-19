These Photos Of Halle Berry At The London Premiere Of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Halle Berry is making press rounds for her latest movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The 51-year-old actress made jaws drop when she arrived at the London premiere in a Fall/Winter 2017 Elie Saab gown.
Showing off her incredible figure, she paired her see through dress with black shoes. The dress had wine colored laser cut floral embellishments over polka dot tulle and is absolutely gorgeous.
Halle proudly showed off the back of the dress which scooped deeply in the back. Look at her legs! She’s in such fantastic shape and her confidence is really glowing on the carpet.
She wore her hair in a messy top bun and minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty. We’re loving this look!
22 photos Launch gallery
21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s
1. Introducing Dorothy Dandridge - New York PremiereSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. 24th Annual NAACP Image Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. 57th Annual New York Film Critics Circle AwardsSource:Getty 3 of 22
4. 'Sunset Blvd.' Preview PerformanceSource:Getty 4 of 22
5. First Annual ESPY Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 5 of 22
6. 'Losing Isaiah' Hollywood PremiereSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. 21st Annual People's Choice Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. Ninth Annual Soul Train Music Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. First Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. 'Executive Decision' Westwood PremiereSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Third Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. Halle Berry Portrait SessionSource:Getty 12 of 22
13. Halle Berry Portrait SessionSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Publicity Still Of Halle BerrySource:Getty 14 of 22
15. SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS IN LOS ANGELESSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS IN LASource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Halle BerrySource:Getty 17 of 22
18. USA - Halle Berry Stars in 'Introducing Dorothy Dandridge'Source:Getty 18 of 22
19. NEW YORK PREMIER: 'INTRODUCING DOROTHY DANDRIDGE'.Source:Getty 19 of 22
20. BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS EVENING IN L.A.Source:Getty 20 of 22
21. Halle BerrySource:Getty 21 of 22
22. The 2nd Annual Blockbuster AwardsSource:Getty 22 of 22
