Oh, Really? Tami Roman Accused Of Stealing Bonnet Chronicles

almost didn’t have time to respond to accusations that she swiped the idea for her Bonnet Chronicles, but she found a few moments.

A woman who identifies herself as Skrawberry came for Tami last week, claiming that the Basketball Wives veteran is ripping off her Bonnet Gang videos on Instagram.

If this is the first you’ve ever heard of Skrawberry, The Jasmine Brand reports that she may be joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Aye sus @tamiroman. This is ridiculous. This hoe stole #BonnetGang. Now she redo'n my old vids A post shared by Skrawberry Inc. (@sk_rawberry) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Tami didn’t seem familiar with Skrawberry, so she didn’t put too much energy in crafting a new reply to the prospective VH1’s star’s claims. Instead, she pulled a response out of the vault.

In a repost from June 2016, which seems to have been removed from her Instagram, Tami wrote, “SHOUT OUT TO Moms Mabley, Hattie McDaniels and Kim Wayans as Bonita Buttrel–the first SISTAHS who made it ok to do comedy & have something on your head! Couldn’t mention you cuz I DON’T KNOW YOU!”

