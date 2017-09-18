Job Hiring Discrimination Remains Unchanged For Blacks Since 1989

Job Hiring Discrimination Remains Unchanged For Blacks Since 1989

A new meta-analysis of several field studies sheds light on the persistent employment and economic racial gap.

A group of researchers examining multiple field experiments, conducted from 1989 to 2015, found that job hiring discrimination remains unchanged for African Americans, Vox reports.

The new study, by a team that included researchers from Northwestern University, Harvard, and the Institute for Social Research in Norway, found that employers gave callbacks 36 percent more often to White applicants compared to equally qualified Black applicants. There was no evidence of change in hiring discrimination for more than a quarter century.

According to Vox, they looked at two types of experiments: resume and in-person applications. In the first type, researchers used stereotypical African American, White and Latino names on resumes, which had similar qualifications.

For the in-person applications, the experiment involved sending White applicants and job seekers of color to workplaces where they filled out applications.

The scope of the review included more than 54,000 applications for more than 25,000 jobs. It found that while job hiring discrimination remains unchanged for Black, there was a slight decrease in discrimination against Latinos.

This meta-analysis (combining data from multiple studies) included 24 studies, which the researchers said at too few to pick up subtle changes. At the same time, they also acknowledge that the data does not go back far enough to note changes since the civil right era.

Nevertheless, the findings add value to discussions about employment racism, the news outlet noted. It also offers insight into the persistent unemployment and economic gap between Whites and African Americans.

SOURCE:  Vox

