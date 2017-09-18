Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Pass The Ball: Russell Wilson Working Out With Baby Future Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Ciara posted the cutest video of Russell Wilson and her son, Baby Future. In the video, Russell Wilson is doing a typical football drill to work on footwork and Baby Future follows in his step dad’s footsteps and performs the drill, too!

Ciara captioned the video, “Coach Pappa Russ and Juicy Man! This makes me :)!! That boy got quick feet for his age! #HappyMonday #Football @DangeRussWilson”

Beauties, how adorable is this? Baby Future is at that age where he wants to copy everything his step Daddy is doing. We love to see what a great step dad he has been to lil’ Future.

DON’T MISS:

The Princess Is Here: Ciara Looks Regal In Purple For #NYFW

#BlackLove: Russell Wilson Shuts Down A Museum For Special Date Night With Ciara

Ciara Faces Backlash For Taking Her 3-Month-Old On A Toboggan Slide

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

19 photos Launch gallery

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

Continue reading 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Emmy Announcer Has Social Media Abuzz
 8 hours ago
09.19.17
11th Annual Desert Smash Hosted By Will Ferrell Benefiting Cancer For College
Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Has Spoken Out About His…
 9 hours ago
09.19.17
‘LHHS4’ Recap: Hazel E And Brooke Valentine Almost…
 19 hours ago
09.19.17
Oh, Really? Tami Roman Accused Of Stealing Bonnet…
 21 hours ago
09.19.17
Wendy Williams Speaks On Bikini Pics: “I Can…
 22 hours ago
09.19.17
Tiny Gets Hugged Up With T.I. Backstage At…
 23 hours ago
09.19.17
Pass The Ball: Russell Wilson Working Out With…
 1 day ago
09.19.17
Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks
 1 day ago
09.19.17
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall
Video: Woman Who Claims Underage Relationship With R.…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
LATINISTA x HELLO BEAUTIFUL x SONY LIFE SPACE…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Remember When Kevin Hart Explained Why He Didn’t…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Has Her Dad’s Moves!
 1 day ago
09.18.17
#BlackExcellence! Lena Waithe, Sterling K. Brown And Donald…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
BMM 2016
Photos