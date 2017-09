Who Was The Announcer At The Emmy’s?

Did you watch the Emmy’s last night? Did you wonder who the announcer was? Did wonder, “where do I know him from?” Well that was the voice of Jermaine Fowler. He’s the star of the show, Superior Donuts on CBS. The Emmys want a younger voice and something new. Fowler injected humor and interesting facts about the presenters and the winners. The critics loved the extra humor. Will they do it next year? Hummmm



