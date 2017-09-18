News
Hurricane Maria Is Coming!

Flooding in Houston From Hurricane Harvey

Source: Marcus Yam / Getty

It’s been a long time since the Atlantic Ocean has been this active. Right now, Hurricane Maria is heading straight for Puerto Rico. It might hit all of the same islands that Irma hit. OMG! It is currently a category 3 storm but it looks like that it’s going to increase to a category 4 with in the next 24 hours. As for North Carolina, there are 2 different thoughts on where Maria might go so we have to watch and see. It to far away right now to know for sure if Maria is going to hit us or move back out to sea. Let’s pray!

As for Hurricane Jose, forecasters don’t think that it’s going to make landfall in the US. There is a dangerous surf and rip currents along the East Coast. Right now, Jose is about 265 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras and is moving north at 9 mph.

And by the way, there is another storm in the Atlantic named Lee but right now, it’s be down graded to a tropical depression so hopeful, we won’t have to deal with Lee at all! WOW!

Visit the Weather Channel for more details on Hurricane Maria.

Photos