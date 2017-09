Morning Minute: Kevin Hart & His Side Situation

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/18/2017- Kevin Hart has come clean on his social media apologizing to his pregnant wife for cheating on her after a video of him was released showing him having sex with another woman. Because of him, every Black man for the next week will be catching heat from their wives and girlfriends!

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

