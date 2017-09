Loni Love: Season 4 of ‘The Real’ Is Airing Live!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Loni Love is joining us from the set of The Real which is premiering season 4 of its show!

Love explains, “what’s different about the show is that we are absolutely live. We are not used to being live. I’ll be mispronouncing my lines. Shout out to Detroit public schools.”

Because the show will be airing live, it gives Love the ability to talk about current events instead of being a day late. She said, “the things that we’re going to be talking about will be more topical. We’re going to talk about Kevin Hart, the Emmy’s and politics. I need everyone to tune in. We are getting real!”

