BeBe Winans Wants Tom To Come To Church With Him

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel singer BeBe Winans stops by the Red Velvet Cake studio to talk about his new single He Promised. But before that, he reminisced with Arsenio Hall about him and CeCe Winans always playing on his show back in the day.

He said, “What a throwback! It wasn’t for that man I’m telling you I don’t know if you’d have seen me and CeCe on T.V. He was there to support in every way.”

Arsenio replied, “I booked them on the show 112 times! ”

BeBe saw Tom the other day at the Janet Jackson concert but doesn’t recall seeing him at the Potter’s House. He said, “How many years you’ve been promising me that you were going to go with me. I mean come on!”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: