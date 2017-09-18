TJMS
Home > TJMS

BeBe Winans Wants Tom To Come To Church With Him

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Gospel singer BeBe Winans stops by the Red Velvet Cake studio to talk about his new single He Promised. But before that, he reminisced with Arsenio Hall about him and CeCe Winans always playing on his show back in the day.

He said, “What a throwback! It wasn’t for that man I’m telling you I don’t know if you’d have seen me and CeCe on T.V. He was there to support in every way.”

Arsenio replied, “I booked them on the show 112 times! ”

BeBe saw Tom the other day at the Janet Jackson concert but doesn’t recall seeing him at the Potter’s House. He said, “How many years you’ve been promising me that you were going to go with me. I mean come on!”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading BeBe Winans Wants Tom To Come To Church With Him

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall
Video: Woman Who Claims Underage Relationship With R.…
 3 hours ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The…
 4 hours ago
09.18.17
LATINISTA x HELLO BEAUTIFUL x SONY LIFE SPACE…
 5 hours ago
09.18.17
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Remember When Kevin Hart Explained Why He Didn’t…
 6 hours ago
09.18.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Has Her Dad’s Moves!
 7 hours ago
09.18.17
#BlackExcellence! Lena Waithe, Sterling K. Brown And Donald…
 17 hours ago
09.18.17
What Could Hurricane Jose And Maria Bring To…
 17 hours ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2017 Emmy Awards
 23 hours ago
09.18.17
Shady Boots! Kevin Hart’s Alleged Miami Mistress Sends…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Kevin Hart Issues Emotional Apology To His Wife…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
Lil Champ! Serena Williams’ Baby Girl Has Her…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
[WATCH] Cardi B Thank Fans For Making ‘Bodak…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Serena’s Baby Girl Already Has Her Own Instagram…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce’s One-Legged Spanx Makes Us Feel More Connected…
 2 days ago
09.16.17
BMM 2016
Photos