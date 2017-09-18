BeBe Winans Wants Tom To Come To Church With Him

Gospel singer BeBe Winans stops by the Red Velvet Cake studio to talk about his new single He Promised. But before that, he reminisced with Arsenio Hall about him and CeCe Winans always playing on his show back in the day.
He said, “What a throwback! It wasn’t for that man I’m telling you I don’t know if you’d have seen me and CeCe on T.V. He was there to support in every way.”
Arsenio replied, “I booked them on the show 112 times! ”
BeBe saw Tom the other day at the Janet Jackson concert but doesn’t recall seeing him at the Potter’s House. He said, “How many years you’ve been promising me that you were going to go with me. I mean come on!”
