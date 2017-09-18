BlackExcellence! Lena Waithe, Sterling K. Brown And Donald Glover Make History At This Year’s Emmys

Obviously not every Black performer nominated could win an Emmy on Sunday, but tonight’s ceremony served up some serious #BlackExcellence! That, and tonight was definitely about making history.

First up was Donald Glover, who won two Emmys for his hilarious and poignant FX comedy Atlanta. The 33-year-old took home the gold for Best actor in a Comedy Series and Best Directing in a Comedy Series, making him the first African-American to win in this category in awards history!

Even better? Emmy winner Dave Chapelle handed the talented actor his golden statue:

Dave Chappelle handing Donald Glover his Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series is the best thing ever. 🎬🏆#Emmys pic.twitter.com/WoIFVGg8T9 — Tamara Welborn (@PurpleEpicure) September 18, 2017

Glover also snuck in there that he and his partner are expected baby #2– another boy!

One of the best moments later came from Master of None’s, who along with co-starwon an Emmy for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Waithe, an out and proud lesbian, is the first Black woman to win an Emmy in this category to which she received a standing ovation as she stood on stage.

And Waithe’s speech was absolutely inspiring.

“The things that make us different — those are our superpowers,” the Chicago native said. She made special mention of her “LGBTQIA family” and urged viewers who feel outside of the mainstream to rock a superhero cape every day “and go out there and conquer the world. It would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren’t in it.”

One more time for @LenaWaithe, the first Black woman to win an #Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series! 💯 https://t.co/mjg97RkluE pic.twitter.com/6RHY9P4nZV — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) September 18, 2017

In addition to Glover and Waithe’s win, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown won his second Emmy in two years–and his moment was history-making as well. He’s the first Black man to win in this category in 20 years. Homicide: Life On The Street’s Andre Braugher won all the way back in 1997.

“This one right here, when I think about it, like—Walter White held this joint?! Dick Whitman held this joint?! I may have lost some of y’all, but you know. Google it. And 19 years ago, Detective Frank Pembleton won this joint.”

Sadly, producers cut Brown off before he could thank his wife and finish the rest of his speech. But he got it all in backstage:

Sterling K. Brown finishes his #Emmys acceptance speech backstage, part 1: pic.twitter.com/dx59X2dKUi — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) September 18, 2017

Sterling K. Brown finishes his #Emmys acceptance speech backstage, part 2: pic.twitter.com/5IyWt5JGo9 — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) September 18, 2017

Other highs:

Chance The Rapper’s moving political rap during the intro song with host Steve Colbert

Colbert’s cutting and on-point joke about Bill Maher and everything he said about #45–classic!

and everything he said about #45–classic! Cicely Tyson and Anika Noni Rose reminding us that Black don’t ever crack

Jane Fonda’s phony pony that we’re pretty sure she can whip back and forth

Riz Ahmed (aka Who’d I’d risk it all for) won his first Emmy for HBO’s Night Of and he’s the first Asian male actor to win an Emmy in an acting category

Riz Ahmed made history by becoming the 1st male actor of Asian descent to win an Emmy award for acting 🏆🙌https://t.co/JMKnVqeFng pic.twitter.com/wQQaXCfn6k — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 18, 2017

Gabrielle Union presenting at her first-ever Emmy awards

I've been doing TV since 1995. This will be my 1st time going to the Emmys & I'm presenting an award! 22 yrs later. #OvernightSuccess 🤗 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 17, 2017

Everything Sonequa Martin-Green!

Announcer Jermaine Fowler making this year’s Emmy’s Black AF! Did you hear him announce Issa Rae? LOL

Speaking of Issa Rae: Her glow up is FOR REAL!

Covergirl just sold helluh makeup with @IssaRae showing up like this. #Retflix #RaeofLight — Netflix US (@netflix) September 18, 2017

Oh what a great night!

