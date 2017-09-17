Lifestyle
This Is Not Normal! Trump Retweets GIF Of Him Hitting Hillary Clinton With A Golf Ball

Why is y'all president so damn petty and sexist?

Foxy NC staff
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University

Source: Pool / Getty


In order to be a well-respected and successful president, one should be level-headed, empathetic, intelligent and emotionally mature. But not Donald Trump—he is just the president of petty.

According to CNN, on Sunday #45 retweeted an edited video  that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

The animated GIF is a splice of footage of Trump taking a swing on a golf course with footage of Clinton tripping and falling as she boarded a plane. Take a look of what he retweeted that is now deleted:

Way to regress to your tired old ways!

The White House nor a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton have given a statement about the Tweet. But folks on Twitter had a lot to say about the matter:
Sigh…2020 can’t get here soon enough!
