Taraji Slays Cover of ‘Marie Claire,’ Stresses She ‘Would Love’ To Be In ‘A Relationship’

is giving us utter life on the October cover of Marie Claire!

With her freshly cropped natural hair blown out, she’s serving up some serious fierceness in this lingerie-inspired floral frock.

You better werk!

In the accompanying interview, the Empire star also opened up about her current dating status, which includes her desire to have a man in her life.

“I would love to [be in a relationship], but he has to see how I move and deal with it,” the 47-year-old told Marie Claire. “Because I don’t have time to explain. I’ve got work to do.”

In addition, she stressed the importance of women supporting one another.

“How can we get ahead if we’re feuding and hating on each other all the time?” she says. “I made a pact years ago that I would never hate on another female, ever, especially in this industry.”

Here’s the Oscar nominee talking about her fabulous cover shoot:

One last thing: Henson also revealed despite her fame and awards, the Golden Globe winner still does all of her own laundry.

“That keeps me normal,” she says. “That keeps me feeling like, ‘Yeah, I’m not too Hollywood.’”

Reason #789 why we love this woman!

October’s Marie Claire issue hits newsstands on Sept. 19.

