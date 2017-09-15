What To Do This Weekend

The weather is expected to be really nice in this area. There is so much to do!



FRIDAY

Third Friday Durham

Explore downtown Durham’s galleries, artist studios, shops, restaurants and music, from 6-9 p.m. every Third Friday. It’s Third Friday Durham. Get to know the dynamic crop of local buskers around every corner, playing from 6:30-8:30 p.m Sponsored by Downtown Durham Inc. http://www.downtowndurham.com

SATURDAY

The 18th Annual Caniac Carnival

Saturday starting at 10 am at the PNC Arena. Free admission and Free parking (that doesn’t happen often)

Civil Rights Walking Tour

Preservation Durham will take us on an informational walking tour of sites in Durham important to the local Civil Rights Movement in the city. PLEASE arrive at the Farmers’ Market by 9:45 for the tour to begin on time at 10:00. The tour is free

Learn more here: http://preservationdurham.org/index.php/civil-rights-history/

43rd Annual CenterFest Arts Festival

CenterFest is the longest-running street arts festival in North Carolina. Over 140 juried visual artists from all over the country will showcase and sell the original, handcrafted work in Clay, Drawing, Fibers, Glass, Painting, Photography, Printmaking, Wood, Jewelry, Mixed Media, and Sculpture. It is truly one-stop shopping for art lovers!

PlaySlam 2017

15th Annual PlaySlam! Winner! 12 Playwrights compete to win it all! In the first round all 12 playwrights present their original 3 minute work, the audience votes on what they think are the best five plays and those exulted five playwrights move on to the 2nd round where a different original piece is presented, the audience votes again for their favorite play of the set and that playwright takes home the crown! Be sure to get your ticket and join us in the Wild Whirlwind known as PlaySlam! Visit artscenterlive.org for more details



SUNDAY

After you recover from Friday and Saturday events, take a load off and watch the 69th Primetime Emmys on CBS. Stephen Colbert returns as the host. The show starts at 8pm EST. Click here to see the list of nominees!

This is going to be a great weekend!

