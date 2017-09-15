News
Home > News

Polaroid Camera Are Making A Come Back

bvick
Leave a comment
CG Photo

Source: Greg Nicholas / Getty

First can you believe that Polaroid Camera is turning 80! Yes you read that right, 80! After the company had filed for bankruptcy two separate times then selling their last factory in 2008, it looked like the world had ended for the camera icon, but a group of instant photo lovers chipped in and brought the factory. No really!

The new CEO is 28-year-old Oskar Smolokowski. He is bring Polaroid into the new millennium with the new camera, OneStep 2. The new camera is a nod to Polaroid’s OneStep analog instant camera from 1977. The new camera will have the concept of the original camera but with modern guts like a timer, a flash, and you can charge it over USB.

The OneStep 2 will be in store around October 16th but you can pre-order one. The film will cost you about $16 and you choose either color or black & white. Wow, when was the last time that you said, “I’m out of film?” So will you buy one?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Polaroid Camera Are Making A Come Back

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
These Celebs Shined Bright At Rihanna’s 3rd Annual…
 4 hours ago
09.15.17
BASE LEVEL: Elesia Iimura Has Big Plans For…
 9 hours ago
09.15.17
Toni Braxton Releases New Single ‘Deadwood’ While Tamar…
 19 hours ago
09.15.17
#RescueBae: The Sexy First Responders Who Are Breaking…
 21 hours ago
09.15.17
Twitter Confessions: K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis &…
 1 day ago
09.15.17
Nas Celebrates 40th Birthday With Nicki Minaj On…
 1 day ago
09.15.17
8 Florida Nursing Home Residents Found Dead After…
 1 day ago
09.15.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Tyrese Goes On Instagram Rant About Ex-Wife, Calls…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Video: NC A&T marching band gets 34 million…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Remy Ma & Lil’ Kim Are Cooking Up…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
WATCH: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce…
 2 days ago
09.14.17
Back On Bumpwatch: Brandy Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Once…
 2 days ago
09.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos