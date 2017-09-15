Polaroid Camera Are Making A Come Back

Source: Greg Nicholas / Getty
First can you believe that Polaroid Camera is turning 80! Yes you read that right, 80! After the company had filed for bankruptcy two separate times then selling their last factory in 2008, it looked like the world had ended for the camera icon, but a group of instant photo lovers chipped in and brought the factory. No really!
The new CEO is 28-year-old Oskar Smolokowski. He is bring Polaroid into the new millennium with the new camera, OneStep 2. The new camera is a nod to Polaroid’s OneStep analog instant camera from 1977. The new camera will have the concept of the original camera but with modern guts like a timer, a flash, and you can charge it over USB.
The OneStep 2 will be in store around October 16th but you can
pre-order one. The film will cost you about $16 and you choose either color or black & white. Wow, when was the last time that you said, “I’m out of film?” So will you buy one?
