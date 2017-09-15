Comedian Rod Man Kicks It With The TJMS Crew

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Rod Man brought the energy from New York with him for the TJMS show!

He recently went on vacation with his family to Mexico and said, “let’s do expensive stuff that black folks don’t normally do. I did this thing called fly boarding they put you in the water and zoom you into the air.”

He explained that Black people are, “land people we stay on land. We are scared by nature.”

