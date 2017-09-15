TJMS
Sevyn Streeter Would Love To Work With Beyonce; Reveals Her Perfect Guy

Foxy NC staff
Did you know Sevyn Streeter has written hit songs for Fantasia, Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Alicia Keys, Brandy and Tamar Braxton?

The Florida native is undoubtedly talented with a pen but pair that with her beautiful tone and dance skills – she’s the perfect package. Not to mention she is a sweetheart. That’s why we’re excited to see her new song charting on Billboard and her latest album Girl Disrupted also doing well.

No topic was off limits during this interview. Check it out above and get to know more about our new favorite artist.

