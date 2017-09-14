Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Ohio Mom Stabbed BF Six Times After Finding Him Naked On Top Of Her 12-Year-Old Daughter

Police have yet to charge either one, but they did confirm that they are looking into the alleged rape of the young girl.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Gun Violence Continues To Plague Chicago

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


An Ohio mother proved that she will do anything to protect her children from a predator—especially if the predator is her boyfriend.

According to Cleveland.com, a woman is under investigation for allegedly stabbing her 31-year-old boyfriend six times after seeing him naked on top of her 12-year-old child. Apparently, the man was bludgeoned five times in his chest and once in the back of his head.

Police have yet to charge either one, but they did confirm that they are looking into the alleged rape of the daughter.

The boyfriend told police that his girlfriend lashed out on him because she was upset that her daughter had “feelings” for him. Yet the woman and her child tell a completely different story.

The mother told the police: “[My] boyfriend tried touching her daughter and she stabbed him,” records say.

She also went on to tell authorities that the boyfriend and her struggled over the knife as the man slammed her into the wall and kicked down the front door to escape. 

The daughter later told police that her mother’s boyfriend touched her underneath her clothes and stripped her naked. The pre-teen also said the man told her “this is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend,” before sexually assaulting her.

The young girl was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and given a rape kit.

Sending her and her mother prayers. This is just awful.

RELATED NEWS:

Report: Black Girls Are 7 Times More Likely To Be Suspended Than White Girls

Mother Of Teen Found Dead In Freezer: ‘Someone In This Hotel Killed My Child’

Mystikal Charged With Rape

Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

8 photos Launch gallery

Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

Continue reading Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BASE LEVEL: Elesia Iimura Has Big Plans For…
 5 hours ago
09.15.17
Toni Braxton Releases New Single ‘Deadwood’ While Tamar…
 14 hours ago
09.15.17
#RescueBae: The Sexy First Responders Who Are Breaking…
 17 hours ago
09.15.17
Twitter Confessions: K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis &…
 20 hours ago
09.15.17
Nas Celebrates 40th Birthday With Nicki Minaj On…
 22 hours ago
09.15.17
8 Florida Nursing Home Residents Found Dead After…
 23 hours ago
09.15.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 23 hours ago
09.14.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 23 hours ago
09.14.17
Tyrese Goes On Instagram Rant About Ex-Wife, Calls…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Video: NC A&T marching band gets 34 million…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Remy Ma & Lil’ Kim Are Cooking Up…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
WATCH: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce…
 2 days ago
09.14.17
Back On Bumpwatch: Brandy Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Once…
 2 days ago
09.14.17
Wendy Williams Unbothered By Bodyshamers In Response To…
 2 days ago
09.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos