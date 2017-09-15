Toni Braxton Releases New Single ‘Deadwood’ While Tamar Swears Her Own New Album Will Be Her ‘Last’

Toni Braxton is officially back and is not playing with y’all!

The singer recently dropped the newest single “Deadwood” off her latest album Sex & Cigarettes. Take a listen to her “grown” and unapologetic jawn here:

It’s been four years since her joint studio album with mentor Babyface and seven whole years since we’ve heard a solo effort from the seven-time Grammy winner.

Braxton recently told Essence that with this new project she’ll be giving her fans something more free and less censored.

“Sex & Cigarettes is more about me feeling sexy, independent, and expressing my feelings. I think for a long time I felt I had to make certain records, but now I want to just be free! I don’t want to be censored, I just want to focus on being an artist and creating good quality music that people can relate to.”

She isn’t the only Braxton to be dropping new music this season. Her sister Tamar’s new album Blue Bird Of Happiness hits stores this fall.

My BEST work to date. My new album. Bluebird of Happiness. I know I keep saying coming SOON. But I promise you I can NOT wait to share this project with you. Pre-Order and OFFICIAL release date will be revealed before you know it. Until then BUCKLE up and get ready to fly. 🐦🐦🐦🐦 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Yet according to the ShadeRoom, the bonafide diva shocked her fans on Thursday when she declared that this will be her last album in her singing career!

#TamarBraxton sends her fans into a frenzy after saying her upcoming album is her LAST album 👀 how are y'all feeling about that, #Roomies!? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

And Black Twitter had a lot to say about that one:

Tamar: "this is my best and LAST alb—"

Me: pic.twitter.com/uyvIWZdbUO — help 'em lord 💅🏾 (@TamartiansOnly) September 14, 2017

Tamar said this her last scene and season — Royal (@Royalty49) September 14, 2017

Did Tamar just say last album? pic.twitter.com/Jzh5deqVx4 — E👑 (@EricaasFiasco) September 14, 2017

Tamar Braxton Herbert, really is an attention seeking bitch. Why would she announce that her upcoming album is her best and LAST album on — Wizard Kelly (@TheDDnavyyy) September 14, 2017

I'm just confused how do you start your own label (Independent) and then in the SAME year decided it's your last album. Tamar I-😭 — I Am The MF' TV👀😂 (@SavannahLovee__) September 14, 2017

Now @TamarBraxtonHer don't do this to us. I thought life was good new Toni and Tamar album then this news. Not the last one pic.twitter.com/1VqiZpdsWL — wavvo (@notoriouswilll) September 14, 2017

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Toni’s new single? AND do you really believe that this is Tamar’s last album?

RELATED NEWS:

Here’s Why Tamar Braxton Is So Excited To Headline The Fantastic Voyage

Toni Braxton Is Back On The Music Scene With ‘Sex And Cigarettes’

Toni Braxton Hospitalized Again With Lupus Complications, Continues Tour Next Day