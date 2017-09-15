Entertainment News
Toni Braxton Releases New Single ‘Deadwood’ While Tamar Swears Her Own New Album Will Be Her ‘Last’

There is some serious music news swirling around about the two singing sisters.

Foxy NC staff
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty


Toni Braxton is officially back and is not playing with y’all!

The singer recently dropped the newest single “Deadwood” off her latest album Sex & Cigarettes. Take a listen to her “grown” and unapologetic jawn here:

It’s been four years since her joint studio album with mentor Babyface and seven whole years since we’ve heard a solo effort from the seven-time Grammy winner.

Braxton recently told Essence that with this new project she’ll be giving her fans something more free and less censored.

“Sex & Cigarettes is more about me feeling sexy, independent, and expressing my feelings. I think for a long time I felt I had to make certain records, but now I want to just be free! I don’t want to be censored, I just want to focus on being an artist and creating good quality music that people can relate to.”

She isn’t the only Braxton to be dropping new music this seasonHer sister Tamar’s new album Blue Bird Of Happiness hits stores this fall.

 

Yet according to the ShadeRoom, the bonafide diva shocked her fans on Thursday when she declared that this will be her last album in her singing career!

And Black Twitter had a lot to say about that one:

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Toni’s new single? AND do you really believe that this is Tamar’s last album?

